Khon Kaen joins Korat testing travellers from Samut Sakhon

Officials check vehicles entering Khon Kaen on Sunday after more Covid-19 infections were detected in Samut Sakhon. (Photo by Chakkrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: People who have returned to this northeastern province from Samut Sakhon since Dec 1 must report to local authorities and undergo a screening for Covid-19, governor Somsak Jangtrakul said on Sunday.

Mr Somsak called a meeting of the provincial disease control committee on Sunday morning in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon.

He said after the meeting that those who returned to Khon Kaen from the province to the southwest of Bangkok are required to report to tambon hospitals, health volunteers or village or tambon chiefs to undergo the screening process under the Public Health Ministry's guidelines.

Under the same order, Khon Kaen people are asked to suspend any trips planned to Samut Sakhon unless they are really necessary. If such journeys are unavoidable, travellers are required to inform local leaders or health officials first.

Provincial officials from the public health, livestock, fishery, labour, transport and other relevant agencies are to exchange information to establish a database on people travelling to and from Samut Sakhon.

Public health, labour and immigration officials are required to examine and register foreign workers of all nationalities. Their personal information must be regularly updated.

Three main health checkpoints at Phon, Khao Suan Kwang and Chumphae districts will stay in operation until Jan 17.

"We must not let our guard drop," said the governor.

Mr Somsak said major events, particularly the New Year countdown, can still take place. However, a request for permission for each activity must submitted to the provincial disease control committee in advance. The committee would then assess the health risks and preventive measures necessary to lower transmission risk at large gatherings.

If an event were held without permission from the committee, the organisers would be subject to strict law enforcement, the governor said.

He asked everyone in Khon Kaen to wear a mask, observe social distancing rules, wash their hands frequently and avoid crowded areas as a precaution against Covid-19.