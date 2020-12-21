BMA official found murdered in South

Police examine the Toya Yaris in which the body of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration official Thitirat Seeharat was found in Phun Phin district of Surat Thani, on Sunday night. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: An official of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration was found dead from multiple wounds in her car on Sunday evening, in Phun Phin district of this southern province.

Pol Lt Col Veerasak Sirimongkol, a Phun Phin police duty officer, said it was being treated as murder.

Her body was found and reported to police by a resident who drives regularly along the Surat Thani-Krabi road.

The man said he noticed that a Toyota Yaris had been parked on the Surat Thani-bound side of road for three days. On Sunday, about 5pm, he decided to take a closer look, and found a woman dead in the front passenger seat.

Police who went to investigate found the car was not locked. The woman's body was in the left front seat, still buckled up. She was wearing a face mask, with a pink T-shirt, covered with a blue jacket. There were bruises on her face and three gunshot-likewounds in her belly.

The body was sent to Phun Phin Hospital for post-mortem examination.

She was identified as Thitirat Seeharat, 30, who worked in the office of the permanent secretary of the BMA. She was a native of Chaiyaphum province.

The police contacted her relatives, who said Thitirat went to the South to see her boyfriend, but did not know where.

The murder investigation was continuing .



