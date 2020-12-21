Surat Thani bans travel by migrant workers

Security officials and volunteers check vehicles for migrant workers, whose movement has been restricted, in Muang district of Surat Thani on Monday. (Photo: Supapong Chaolan)

SURAT THANI: Migrant workers have been banned from moving in or out of the province until further notice, and employers have been told to screen them all for Covid-19, Surat Thani governor Wichawut Jinto said on Monday.

Any found with Covid-like symptoms should be immediately suspended from work and reported to health officials, so they can be placed in the disease control process, Mr Wichawuth said.

Hand-washing bowls and alcohol must be provided at workplaces. Employers should make sure that 100% of their migrant workers wear face masks and gloves and observe social distancing rules. All work equipment must be kept hygienic.

The restrictions are in response to the outbreak of Covid-19 centred on Samut Sakhon province

Travellers to Koh Samui were subject to strict health screening on arrival at all ferry landings, Mr Wichawut said.

"Since a vaccine against Covid-19 is not yet available, the best method of protection is for all to wear face masks. For now, nothing is better than self-protection," he said.

A provincial public health office announcement said all those who had visited shrimp markets in Samut Sakhon since Dec 1 and felt unwell should go for Covid-19 testing at a state-run hospital near their home.