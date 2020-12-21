Cambodia tightens border after virus outbreak in Samut Sakhon

Myanmar workers are seen behind barbed wire at the closed Central Shrimp Market in Muang district of Samut Sakhon on Sunday. Cambodia tightens the border with Thailand after a virus surge in the Thai province. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

Cambodia has issued a high alert and tightened its border following Thailand reporting a sudden spurt of 576 Covid-19 cases on Sunday which includes 516 migrant workers.

The government has also directed all its citizens living along the Thai borders to take all precautionary measures to prevent getting infected with the deadly disease, especially with people commuting between the Cambodian-Thai border, the Khmer Times reported on Monday.

Prime Minister Hun Sen on his Facebook page on Sunday called on Cambodian workers working in Thailand not to return to Cambodia, as a preventive measure, at this moment in time.

He said workers should continue working there and safeguard themselves against the Covid-19 virus by following the directives of the government and Ministry of Health.

Hun Sen said their families in Cambodia should advise those working in Thailand not to return home as a safety precaution and furthermore if they returned, they would be quarantined for 14 days.

He ordered authorities of seven provinces along the Thai border to tighten movements along the border stretch and also implement 14-day quarantine for Cambodian migrant workers returning home and other nationals crossing the borders.

They are Battambang, Banteay Meanchey, Pailin, Preah Vihear, Oddar Meanchey, Pursat, and Koh Kong provinces.

The directive was issued following Samut Sakhon going under lockdown with a curfew from 10pm to 5am following a surge of more than 500 Covid-19 cases on Saturday.