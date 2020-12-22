Govt bullish over face-mask supply

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) on Monday insisted that the country has the manufacturing capacity to produce enough surgical face masks for state workers on the frontline in the fight against a second wave of Covid-19 infections.

DIT deputy-general Wattanasak Sur-iam told media on Monday that local factories can produce up to five million masks a day.

"This is a sufficient number of masks for all our health workers, both hospital staff and those working in high-risk areas," said Mr Wattanasak.

He said there are 30 factories contracted to produce surgical masks for the authority, a huge increase on the nine facilities that tooled up for the task when the disease first emerged early this year.

He revealed that more factories have applied to produce surgical masks and are awaiting screening by the government before they start operating.

In terms of giving the general public access to affordable face masks, Mr Wattanasak said that the Commerce Ministry has capped the legally allowed retail price at 2.50 baht for disposable paper masks produced locally and vendors who attempt to charge more would face hefty penalties including a maximum jail term of five years and/or fine of up to 100,000 baht.

Hoarding supplies of essential goods would carry ever stiffer penalties, and there will also be no exports of domestically made surgical masks allowed for the time being, he said.

For imported surgical masks and other types of mask sold under "fashion" branding, prices should also not be increased by more than 10% at the present time by wholesalers and 23% by retailers.

These price controls will also apply to online platforms such as Lazada, Shopee and Facebook, said Mr Wattanasak.