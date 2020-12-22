Outbreak pro transferred in

Officials clean the central shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province on Tuesday. (Photo by Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The Public Health Ministry has appointed an epidemiologist from Phangnga to spearhead the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak in Samut Sakhon, said permanent secretary Kiatiphum Wongrajit

Dr Kiatiphum said the ministry has named Dr Naretrit Khatthasima as chief of Samut Sakhon's public health office due to his expertise and experience in epidemiology. Dr Naretrit was chief of Phangnga's public health office before the transfer order.

The clarification was made on Tuesday after the Public Health Ministry ordered the swapping of posts between Dr Naretrit and Dr Chartchai Kittyanant, who was chief of Samut Sakhon's public health office.

The public health permanent secretary insisted that Dr Chartchai's transfer was not a punishment and the order is in the public's best interest.

Samut Sakhon governor Veerasak Vijitsaengsri said on Tuesday that the infection rate in the province appeared to be falling, noting that only 28% of tests being carried out were coming back positive compared to a peak of 40% over the weekend.

As of 1am on Tuesday the province had recorded 242 new infections since Dec 20, raising the number of infections in the province to 1,063 with the vast majority of the cases being migrant workers, he said.