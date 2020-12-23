46 new Covid cases, excluding migrant workers

The central shrimp market in Muang district of Samut Sakhon province, a hotspot for the Covid-19 outbreak, gets another clean on Tuesday. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The government on Wednesday reported 46 new cases of novel coronavirus infection, 39 local infections and seven quarantined arrivals, raising the total to 5,762, while withholding details of infected migrant workers.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the 39 new Covid-19 cases were all linked to the central shrimp market in Samut Sakhon province.

Eleven of them were in Bangkok, five in Chachoengsao province, three in Nakhon Pathom, two each in Kamphaeng Phet, Tak, Prachin Buri, Ayutthaya, Samut Prakan and Saraburi, and one each in Phetchabun, Krabi, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phuket and Suphan Buri.

Most of them were Thai fishermen, vendors and seafood transport service providers of working age. Others included restaurant employees and housewives.

Two local infections were Chinese nationals, a businessman and a tourist in Bangkok. Two others were Myanmar nationals, a housewife in Krabi province and a department store employee in Tak province.

All the infected people were admitted to hospitals in the respective provinces, Dr Taweesilp said.

The seven new cases among quarantined arrivals came from Bahrain, Myanmar, Pakistan, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Five were Thai women, aged 29-53. Two others were a British man, 51, and a Pakistani businessman, 55. All were asymptomatic.

Dr Taweesilp said the CCSA was not reporting new cases among migrant workers for several reasons. He did not elaborate.

Of all 5,762 local cases, 4,095 (71%) had recovered, including 17 discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 1,607 were in hospital, the CCSA said. The death toll was unchanged at 60.

The figures were as of midnight.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 604,973 over the past 24 hours to 78.36 million. The worldwide death toll was up 13,180 to 1.72 million. The US had the most cases at 18.68 million, up 199,080, and the most deaths at 330,824, up 3,376.