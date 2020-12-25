Multiple arson attacks in Pattani

Flames and smoke engulf a farm truck parked in front of a petrol station in Sai Buri district, one of three arson attacks in this southern border district of Pattani on Friday morning. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: A string of arson attacks occurred in Sai Buri district, with two farm trucks, a local government office and 10 surveillance cameras torched on Friday morning.

Sai Buri police said the attacks were reported between 2.15am and 6am on Friday.

First, arsonists set on fire two trucks parked at a PT petrol station on Narathiwat-Pattani Road in tambon Torbon of Sai Buri district.

The trucks were loaded with rice straw from Lop Buri province for delivery to Kalayanitwattana army camp in Narathiwat. They were set on fire around 2.15am.

Around 2.30am, four surveillance cameras installed on roadside power poles were set on fire at Jobor village in tambon Paen.

Around 5.30am, arsonists torched an office at the Buereh tambon administration organisation.

About 6am, two surveillance cameras on power poles were set on fire at an intersection at Chamao Samton village in tambon Torbon, and another three cameras in front of Chamano Samton school in the same area.

About the same time, a surveillance camera was stolen from a power pole at Keubong village in the same tambon.

Police were investigating.