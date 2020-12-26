Chinese man, Cambodians caught in glove factory raid

Crime Suppression Division police and other officials seize over 7 million medical gloves for examination during a raid on an illegal factory in Pathum Thani province on Saturday. A Chinese man, claiming to be the owner, and 11 Cambodian migrant workers, all without entry documents, are caught. (Crime Suppression Division photo)

PATHUM THANI: A Chinese employer and 11 illegal Cambodian migrant workers were arrested during a raid on an illegal medical glove factory in Lam Luk Ka district.

A combined team of Crime Suppression Division police, local police and officials from the Food and Drug Administration and the Thai Industrial Standards Institute raided a three-storeyed building in tambon Lam Luk Ka on Saturday.

They acted after an investigation found the factory had allegedly produced medical supplies without permission.

A Chinese national, identified later as Luk Fei, 42, told officers that he rented the fenced structure modified as a small factory. Eleven Cambodian workers were packing medical gloves inside.

The officers searched the factory and seized 7.61 million rubber gloves in 10,161 boxes for examination whether they met standards or not.

Pol Maj Gen Suwat Saengnum, CSD commander, said the man and his employees were found to have entered the country illegally. All were handed over to Thanyaburi police station for legal action.

The CSD commander said a new wave of Covid-19 outbreak led to a high demand of medical supplies due to growing worries about the virus infection. Unscrupulous people had seized this opportunity to reap profits.

CSD police had learned that a Chinese investor had rented this building to run a factory producing medical products without permission. The factory also imported substandard gloves from China, said Pol Maj Gen Suwat.