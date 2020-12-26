Poll: Health workers 'deserve person of the year'

A worker prepares to spray the compound of Government House on Saturday to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Six people in the complex tested positive in a rapid test this week, but a follow-up swab test showed it was a false positive. Nevertheless, authorities want to ensure the area is safe. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

Medical doctors and other healthcare workers at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 deserve to be recognised as Person of the Year in Thailand, according to a public opinion survey.

The poll was conducted among 1,090 people in all parts of the country by Bangkok Poll, run by the Bangkok University Research Centre.

Asked what was the most interesting news story of the year, 87.5% said news coverage about Covid-19 and lockdowns topped the charts.

Even in the foreign news category, the pandemic was rated as the most interesting issue for 79.4% of respondents.

When asked which of the government’s Covid-19 relief measures they like the most, 44.6% said the co-payment scheme.

The 50-50 co-payment scheme subsidises purchases at small shops, with the government paying 50% of the amount or up to 150 baht per day, to a maximum of 3,000 baht per person, from Oct 23 to Dec 31. A second three-month phase to start on Jan 1 raises the ceiling too 3,500 baht.

Living life in the “new normal” era brought about by the pandemic was the most challenging task this year for 77.9% of people surveyed.

The second most challenging change was limiting the use of plastic bags, according to the poll.