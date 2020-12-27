Prison break plan of Banyin Tangpakorn

Former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn is escorted by police. He is serving life imprisonment for murdering the brother of a senior judge to force her to drop indictment against him in a prior criminal case.

Former deputy commerce minister Banyin Tangpakorn was sentenced to death. But due to his useful testimony, his penalty was reduced to life imprisonment, while his accomplices were sentenced to 33-year jail terms.

Banyin was infamous for the murder of Chuwong Sae Tang, the owner of a large construction firm, in 2015, and another case of kidnapping and murdering the brother of a senior judge who was hearing a criminal case against him.

His prison break scheme drew public attention as he worked with a close accomplice, who had been discharged from prison, to devise his jailbreak plan.

If the plan wasn't successful, Banyin suggested kidnapping the wife of a Bangkok Remand Prison chief to use as leverage. Banyin even provided the phone number of an ex-MP for Nakhon Sawan province.

One of Banyin's accomplices, Suthon "Joe" Thongsiri, told police he contacted the ex-MP as planned but the ex-MP refused to cooperate. After several days, he called to the ex-MP again for money, but was again refused.

When all of Banyin's accomplices were caught, Banyin's escape plot was revealed.

After reports of his jailbreak plan, Banyin was placed in solitary confinement at the high security Bang Kwang Central Prison in Nonthaburi province. He attempted to commit suicide but failed.

Banyin confessed in court to plotting the kidnapping of the senior judge's brother and he was commuted to life imprisonment due to his useful testimony.