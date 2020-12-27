121 new Covid cases, including 94 local infections

People wear face masks to protect themselves from Covid-19 in Pathumwan district of Bangkok on Saturday. The country logged 121 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The government on Sunday reported 121 new Covid-19 cases, 94 of them local transmissions and another 18 among migrant workers, raising the accumulated total since the start of the pandemic to 6,141.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said that apart from the local transmissions and infected migrant workers, eight new cases were quarantined Thai, Swedish, Russian, Croatian and Yemeni nationals arriving from Russia, Germany, Sweden, Hungary, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.

One new case is a Myanmar driver who has already been sent back to his homeland.

New cases linked to the outbreak's epicentre in Samut Sakhon province included 16 cases in Bangkok, 11 in Nakhon Pathom, eight in Rayong, five in Phetchaburi, three in Ratchaburi, two each in Krabi and Nonthaburi, and one each in Nakhon Sawan, Narathiwat, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Khon Kaen, Saraburi and Surin.

New cases linked to the Central Shrimp Market of Samut Sakhon were reported in 38 provinces, but the number of new cases among migrant workers detected with active testing was decreasing, Dr Taweesilp said.

The 38 provinces are Samut Sakhon, Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Prakan, Chachoengsao, Pathum Thani, Saraburi, Uttaradit, Phetchaburi, Phetchabun, Krabi, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Ayutthaya, Nakhon Ratchasima, Prachin Buri, Phuket, Suphan Buri, Chai Nat, Phichit, Ang Thong, Samut Songkhram, Udon Thani, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Sawan, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Surat Thani, Ratchaburi, Songkhla, Loei, Chon Buri, Ubon Ratchathani, Nonthaburi, Rayong, Trang and Satun as well as the two new provinces of Sukhothai and Nakhon Nayok.

The cases of local tranmissions included 28 in Rayong, three each in Phetchaburi and Tak, two each in Nakhon Pathom and Nonthaburi, and one each in Bangkok and Samut Songkhram.

Dr Taweesilp said 49 other people in Rayong were suspected to have contracted Covid-19 pending confirmation from laboratories.

The Rayong cases are linked to a suspected gambling den.

"The key to contain the disease now rests with cooperation from all Thai people and all migrants in the country," he said.

Of the total 6,141 cases, 4,161 (67.96%) have recovered, including nine discharged over the past 24 hours, and 1,920 were receiving treatment, including Myanmar workers quarantined in their dormitories. The death toll remained unchanged at 60.

The number of accumulated local infections rose to 4,173 and infected migrant workers numbered 1,356, mostly in Samut Sakhon province.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 451,124 in 24 hours to 80.71 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 7,108 to 1.76 million. The United States had the most cases at 19.43 million, up 160,604, and the most deaths at 339,921, up 1,408.