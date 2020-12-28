Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Myanmar smugglers caught with tonnes of rubber
Thailand
General

Myanmar smugglers caught with tonnes of rubber

published : 28 Dec 2020 at 10:47

writer: Achadthaya Chuenniran

One of the seven Myanmar nationals caught with 7 tonnes of smuggled rubber, some of which can be seen top right, on the Kraburi River in Ranong province on Sunday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)
One of the seven Myanmar nationals caught with 7 tonnes of smuggled rubber, some of which can be seen top right, on the Kraburi River in Ranong province on Sunday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

RANONG: Seven Myanmar nationals were detained with 7 tonnes of smuggled rubber sheets in three long-tail boats on the Kraburi river in Muang district on Sunday, Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) Region 3, reported.

Rr Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, the 3rd Naval Area commander and director of MECC-3, said the three boats were intercepted by a naval patrol. Their cargoes were covered with canvas. 

There were  six men and one woman in the boats. Under the covers were about 7 tonnes of rubber sheets.

The seven were handed over the Bang Kaew police and charged with illegal entry and smuggling of agricultural produce. 


Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Covid case in Sukhothai, five schools closed

SUKHOTHAI: Five schools have been closed for a week after a Covid-19 case linked to Samut Sakhon was confirmed in this northern province on Sunday.

10:57
Thailand

Myanmar smugglers caught with tonnes of rubber

RANONG: Seven Myanmar nationals were detained with 7 tonnes of smuggled rubber sheets in three long-tail boats on the Kraburi river in Muang district on Sunday, Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) Region 3, reported.

10:47
World

Chinese citizen journalist faces trial for Wuhan virus reporting

SHANGHAI: A Chinese citizen journalist held since May for her livestream reporting from Wuhan as the Covid-19 outbreak unfurled was set for trial Monday, almost a year after details of an "unknown viral pneumonia" surfaced in the central China city.

10:45