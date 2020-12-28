Myanmar smugglers caught with tonnes of rubber

One of the seven Myanmar nationals caught with 7 tonnes of smuggled rubber, some of which can be seen top right, on the Kraburi River in Ranong province on Sunday. (Photo: Achadtaya Chuenniran)

RANONG: Seven Myanmar nationals were detained with 7 tonnes of smuggled rubber sheets in three long-tail boats on the Kraburi river in Muang district on Sunday, Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) Region 3, reported.

Rr Adm Choengchai Chomchoengpaet, the 3rd Naval Area commander and director of MECC-3, said the three boats were intercepted by a naval patrol. Their cargoes were covered with canvas.

There were six men and one woman in the boats. Under the covers were about 7 tonnes of rubber sheets.

The seven were handed over the Bang Kaew police and charged with illegal entry and smuggling of agricultural produce.



