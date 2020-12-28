144 new Covid cases, 115 local infections

Workers wait for Covid-19 tests outside the field hospital set up at the Central Shrimp Market in Muang district of Samut Sakhon on Sunday. The market is the epicentre of the new Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The government on Monday reported 144 new Covid-19 cases - 115 local infections, 14 migrant workers and 15 quarantined arrivals - raising the total to 6,285.

Dr Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said local infections linked to the outbreak in Samut Sakhon were reported from Sukhothai province (1 case), Pathum Thani (2), Nonthaburi (2), Nakhon Nayok (2), Nakhon Pathom (17), Samut Sakhon (1), Samut Prakan (5), Bangkok (10) and Lop Buri (1).

Local infection cases linked to gambling in Rayong province consisted of 21 new cases in Rayong, one in Chon Buri and another in Chiang Mai.

The 15 new infections among quarantined arrivals came from Switzerland, the Netherlands, Nepal, the United States, India, Germany, Japan, the United Kingdom, Denmark and Turkey.

From Dec 15 to 27, local infections were reported in 43 provinces, up by five provinces from Sunday.

Of the total 6,285 cases in the country, 4,180 (66.5%) had already recovered, including 19 discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 2,045 were receiving treatment. The death toll was unchanged at 60.

So far, local cases included 4,302 local community infections and 1,370 infected migrant workers, Dr Taweesilp said.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 410,102 in 24 hours to 81.14 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 7,041 to 1.77 million. The US had the most cases at 19.57 million, up 127,740, and the most deaths at 341,138, up 1,215.