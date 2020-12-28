Section
Rayong police chief shunted over Covid gambling cases
Thailand
General

Rayong police chief shunted over Covid gambling cases

published : 28 Dec 2020 at 13:41

writer: Online Reporters

The national police chief has transferred the Rayong police chief, Pol Maj Gen Paphatdet Ketphan, to an inactive post at the Royal Thai Police Office over the surge in Covid-19 infections in the province, all linked to an illegal casino.

Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk's order appoints Pol Maj Gen Mana Inpithak, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 2, as acting Rayong police chief.

Pol Gen Suwat said he had also assigned Pol Gen Wisanu Prasartthong-osoth, a police inspector-general, to go to Rayong to investigate whether police in the province had been negligent in allowing gambling dens to operate.

He wanted the investigation completed in three days.

He said a disciplinary investigation would follow against any police found involved, because the surge in Covid-19 cases in the province had affected people throughout the country.

Even "mobile" gambling dens should not be allowed, Pol Gen Suwat said.

Rayong governor Channa Ieamsang has said that all the confirmed Covid-19 cases in the province were linked to a casino, but Pol Maj Gen Paphatdet insisted there were no permanent casinos in Rayong.

Pol Maj Gen Paphatdet said only seven people caught the virus at the venue reported to be the origin of the outbreak. He said it was more of an underground operation than an openly operating casino.

 

