Wild elephant calf found dead
Thailand
General

published : 28 Dec 2020 at 15:19

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

The dead wild elephant calf lies in a stream in Thap Lan National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima's Khon Buri district. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A wild elephant calf was found dead in a stream in Thap Lan National Park, in Khon Buri district, on Monday morning.

The calf was discovered by villagers and reported to Chamroon Srichiangmai, chief of the Thap Lan National Park's Area 5.

Park officials went to the spot, south of Talingchan village in tambon Chorakhehin.

The dead calf was male, about one-year-old. It was lying in the middle of the stream.

The carcass was putrifying, and very smelly. Rangers estimated the young animal had been dead about three days.

Veterinarians would establish the cause of death, Mr Chamroon said.


