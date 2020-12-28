Wild elephant calf found dead
writer: Prasit Tangprasert
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A wild elephant calf was found dead in a stream in Thap Lan National Park, in Khon Buri district, on Monday morning.
The calf was discovered by villagers and reported to Chamroon Srichiangmai, chief of the Thap Lan National Park's Area 5.
Park officials went to the spot, south of Talingchan village in tambon Chorakhehin.
The dead calf was male, about one-year-old. It was lying in the middle of the stream.
The carcass was putrifying, and very smelly. Rangers estimated the young animal had been dead about three days.
Veterinarians would establish the cause of death, Mr Chamroon said.