First Covid-19 death in two months
Thailand
General

First Covid-19 death in two months

published : 28 Dec 2020 at 21:03

writer: Online Reporters

A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample of a child for a Covid-19 test at a migrant community in Samut Sakhon province on Dec 20. (Reuters photo)
A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample of a child for a Covid-19 test at a migrant community in Samut Sakhon province on Dec 20. (Reuters photo)

A worker at the gambling den in Rayong province has died, the first Covid-19 death in Thailand in two months, bringing the fatalities to 61.

The man, 45, who facilitated parking and traffic at the gambling den, had existing conditions — ischemic heart disease and diabetes, Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutecha wrote on Facebook on Monday evening.

The casino worker’s death was Thailand’s first virus fatality since Nov 5, taking the total to 61 since the outbreak began in January.

He tested positive on Sunday. By early Monday, he had difficulty breathing and was taken to a hospital on his friend’s sidecar. He stopped breathing on the way.

Doctors at the hospital tried in vain for 30 minutes to save his life, Mr Satit wrote.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration also on Monday evening ordered closures of service places under Section 3 of the 1966 Service Places Act such as places where food and drinks are served or provide live music, karaokes with hostesses or dancing, which close after 12am.   

To minimise impacts, such places may continue to open if they serve food only within the allowed period, limit mumber of patrons and observe distancing, said BMA spokesperson Pol Capt Pongsakorn Kwangmuang.

