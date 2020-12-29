Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Khon Kaen lit up for New Year, despite Covid restrictions
Thailand
General

Khon Kaen lit up for New Year, despite Covid restrictions

published : 29 Dec 2020 at 10:58

writer: Chakrapan Natanri

T he tunnel of lights in the main public park of Khon Kaen city, which has been illuminated for the New Year despite the cancellation of festivities because of Covid-19. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)
T he tunnel of lights in the main public park of Khon Kaen city, which has been illuminated for the New Year despite the cancellation of festivities because of Covid-19. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: Although restrictions have been imposed and festive activities cancelled, Khon Kaen has been lit up with lights to bring some feeling of happiness to the New Year, subdued by a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday night, the Nakhon Khon Kaen Municipality turned on the lights, put up at numerous spots, including the city gate at the main public park, along Srichan road and around the city pillar.

Inside the main public park, a large tunnel of lights, 18 metres wide and 36m long, has been built and beautifully decorated. In the tunnel, there is a large box of New Year presents from the municipality.

Thirasak Teekayupha, the Khon Kaen mayor, said it was hoped the lights would bring some happiness to people, even though all activities planned for the New Year celebrations had been cancelled.

The illumination drew a large crowd, with health volunteers stationed at many points to  enforce social distancing rules, take people's temperature and provide them with hand sanitising gel.

One smiling resident described it as "millions of tiny lights brightening up the city".

"The municipality wants all people to cooperate by wearing face masks at crowed venues and frequently wash their hands," the mayor said.

"Don't let your guards drop. Health and civil defence volunteers are at hand at various spots to give you guidelines for health and safety. Please try to keep a space between one another. This is the new normal for sending happiness," he said

 

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Covid accelerates

Government records 155 new Covid-19 cases Tuesday - 134 local infections, 11 migrants and 10 quarantined arrivals - raising total in Thailand to 6,440; one new death.

12:11
Thailand

Gamblers rounded up in Bangkok raid

Ninety-four people, Thais and people from neighbouring countries, were arrested at a gambling den in Bangkok’s Laksi district on Monday night.

11:47
World

In the Alps, white caviar offers an exclusive alternative

GRöDIG, Austria: In his waders, Stefan Astner checks on the albino sturgeon: Almost two decades after they hatched, they're ready to be gutted for their caviar to be shipped out for New Year's celebrations.

11:45