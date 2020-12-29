Khon Kaen lit up for New Year, despite Covid restrictions

T he tunnel of lights in the main public park of Khon Kaen city, which has been illuminated for the New Year despite the cancellation of festivities because of Covid-19. (Photo: Chakrapan Natanri)

KHON KAEN: Although restrictions have been imposed and festive activities cancelled, Khon Kaen has been lit up with lights to bring some feeling of happiness to the New Year, subdued by a new wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday night, the Nakhon Khon Kaen Municipality turned on the lights, put up at numerous spots, including the city gate at the main public park, along Srichan road and around the city pillar.

Inside the main public park, a large tunnel of lights, 18 metres wide and 36m long, has been built and beautifully decorated. In the tunnel, there is a large box of New Year presents from the municipality.

Thirasak Teekayupha, the Khon Kaen mayor, said it was hoped the lights would bring some happiness to people, even though all activities planned for the New Year celebrations had been cancelled.

The illumination drew a large crowd, with health volunteers stationed at many points to enforce social distancing rules, take people's temperature and provide them with hand sanitising gel.

One smiling resident described it as "millions of tiny lights brightening up the city".

"The municipality wants all people to cooperate by wearing face masks at crowed venues and frequently wash their hands," the mayor said.

"Don't let your guards drop. Health and civil defence volunteers are at hand at various spots to give you guidelines for health and safety. Please try to keep a space between one another. This is the new normal for sending happiness," he said