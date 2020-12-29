Gamblers rounded up in Bangkok raid

Gamblers, not all wearing face masks, caught during a raid in Bangkok's Laksi district on Monday night. A total of 94 people, Thais and foreign nationals, were arrested. (Photo: Central Investigation Bureau)

Ninety-four people, Thais and people from neighbouring countries, were arrested at a gambling den in Bangkok’s Laksi district on Monday night.

Police from the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) and Thung Song Hong station raided the premises, in Soi Chaeng Watthana 14 off Chaeng Watthana Road, in Thung Song Hong area, about 8pm.

They found many people placing bets on high-low dice and card games. Some wore face masks, others did not.

A total of 94 gamblers and casino staff were taken into custody - 77 Thais (40 men and 37 women) and 17 foreign nationals (7 from Myanmar, 6 from Cambodia, 3 from Laos and one from Vietnam).

Twenty-seven of the arrestees were operating the casino, 13 of them foreigners.

Pol Lt Gen Torsak Sukwimol, CIB commissioner, said the gambling den was run by a man identified by the initial “Sor’’. It had apparently been operating for a while before it was reported to police and raided, he said

National police chief Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk had ordered a crackdown on gambling to prevent the spread of Covid-19, Pol Lt Gen Torsak said.