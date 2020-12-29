Section
Chilly days ahead for North, Northeast
Thailand
General

Chilly days ahead for North, Northeast

published : 29 Dec 2020 at 13:34

writer: Online Reporters

Isolated frosts are forecast for mountain areas of the North. (file photo),
Isolated frosts are forecast for mountain areas of the North. (file photo),

Temperatures are set to fall in the North and Northeast as a strong high-pressure system from China moves into upper Thailand, the Meteorological Department forecast on Tuesday.

A drop of 6-8°C  is forecast for the plains areas, with overnight minimums of 8-16°C, from.Wednesday to Jan 3,

On mountaintops it will be cold to very cold, with minimum temperatures of 2-10°C bringing  isolated morning frosts.

In the Central and East regions, minimum temperatures will likely range from 15-22°C.

People are advised to watch their health.

With a stronger northeast monsoon across the Gulf of Thailand and the South, waves will be about 2 metres high in the upper part of the Guf, 2-3m in the lower part and more than 3m high during thundershowers.

Residents along the coastline should be ware of inshore surges. All vessels should proceed with caution. Small boats are advised to remain ashore from Dec 31 to Jan 3, the weather office sad.

