BMA looks for customers at eatery, karaoke shop

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has asked people who visited an Isan-food restaurant and a karaoke shop near Pata Pinklao department store to urgently contact health officials after an infected person from Nonthaburi visited the places.

BMA spokesman Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said on Tuesday that the BMA’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration was tracing people who had gone to Isarn Krongkaew restaurant and Nong Mai Karaoke, also known as Nong Mai Plaza shop, on Soi Omsin in the back of the department store during Dec 15-29.

He said some employees working there tested positive after an infected person from Nonthaburi had visited the places.

He urged everyone who had been to there during the period to urgently contact the BMA's Health Department at tel 02-203-2393 and 02 203-2396.

Officials would make an appointment with them for swab tests and their personal information will be kept confidential, he said.

Bangkok saw 14 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total cases to 108. Of the new cases, 11 were in Bangkok areas while the three others were being investigated, said the spokesman.