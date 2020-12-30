Pattaya, rest of Chon Buri's Bang Lamung locked down

Chon Buri governor Pakarathorn Thianchai at a press conference.

CHON BURI: Pattaya and the rest of Bang Lamung district has been locked down until further notice to curb a surge in Covid-19 infections, the provincial disease control committee said on Wednesday.

The order, signed by governor Pakarathorn Thianchai, the committee chairman, was issued after 22 new Covid-19 infections were registered in Bang Lamung district.

The following measures are to be taken under the order:

- All department stores, restaurants and shops selling food and drinks are closed. They are open to customers for take-home only;

- Convenience stores are closed between 10pm-5am;

- All educational institutes, both public and private facilities at all levels, including tuition and nursery schools, are closed;

- Also closed are public swimming pools, water parks, amusement parks, cinemas, entertainment venues, traditional massage parlours, spas, fitness centres, barbers, beauty shops and internet shops;

- All venues for both outdoor and indoor activities likely to draw crowds of people are closed.

- Face masks must be worn outdoors and at crowded venues.

Violators are liable to penalties under the Communicable Disease Act of 2015 and other related laws.

The order was sent to the Chon Buri police chief, heads of state enterprises and government offices, the Chon Buri provincial administration organisation (PAO), Pattaya City, and all municipalities in Bang Lamung for immediate implementation.