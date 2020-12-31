NOB launches online NY prayers

The National Office of Buddhism (NOB) has invited people nationwide to join the mass end-of-year prayer tonight from their homes via a live broadcast in light of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The broadcast marks a mass prayer, minus the physical crowds, in the “new normal” to usher in the New Year, according to the NOB.

The broadcast, to commence at 11.10pm, will be relayed by the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand and made available for viewing via the NOB Facebook page and TV channels 7 HD and 9 MCOT.

A chanting book can be downloaded via a dedicated website through the anyflip.com/yrmbz/qzlr/ link.