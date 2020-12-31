DES hunts social media providers

Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta

The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry has pledged to speed up legal action against social media providers over their failure to remove illegal posts, despite court orders.

Digital Economy and Society Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta said the ministry has obtained court orders to block around 8,440 URLs holding content that is offensive to the institution of the monarchy and has already forwarded them to social media providers.

The court orders were sent between August and December this year.

Of illegal posts, around 5,490 URLs are on Facebook, about 1,760 URLs on YouTube, 674 URLs on Twitter and a remaining 520 URLs are on other social media providers or websites.

Only 5,025 URLs have been blocked so far. Mr Buddhipongse said several of these illegal posts are linked to the social media accounts of self-exiled academics, Pavin Chachavalpongpun and Somsak Jeamteerasakul, who are wanted on lese majeste charges.