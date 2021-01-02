900 drivers on probation

Nearly 900 drunk drivers were arrested and placed on court-ordered probation during the first three days of the "seven dangerous days" of the New Year holiday season, according to the Department of Probation.

Witthawan Sunthornkhajit, director-general of the department, on Friday said 875 drivers were placed on probation for drunk driving on Dec 29–31, 585 of whom were placed on probation on Dec 31 alone, he said.

Chaiyaphum province reported the most drunk driving cases with 105, followed by Chanthaburi with 104 and Buri Ram with 99. A total of 13 people have been told to wear an Electronic Monitoring (EM) bracelet and to remain at home from 11pm to 4am for 30 days.

The Ministry of Transport reported over 4.69 million people used public transport on Dec 29–31, a drop of 31.1% when compared with the same period in 2019.

A total of 6.24 million vehicles entered and exited Bangkok on Dec 29–31, a drop of 13% when compared with the same period in 2019. Most of the vehicles were private owned.

Speeding was the main cause of 777 road accidents on Dec 29–31, up by 23.2% when compared with figures from the same period in 2019.

Most of the accidents involved motorcycles, according to the Transport Ministry.