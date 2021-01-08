Children's day events go online

Children and parents are at the Wing 6 in Don Muang district, Bangkok, on the National Children's Day last year. (Photo: Apichit Jinakul)

The armed forces will suspend its on-site activities for National Children's Day due to the fresh outbreak of Covid-19.

Maj Gen Chanwit Atthatheerapong, director of the psychology department at the army's Directorate of Civil Affairs, said the army would broadcast its armaments and related activities on Facebook Live.

He said the annual children's day event at Guard Cavalry Division 2, Phaya Thai district had been cancelled and the division would instead host an online fair on Facebook. The show will also be featured on YouTube's "We are 5.0" channel.

During the live programmes, there will be quizzes and rewards for winners, musical performances commemorating the monarchy, games moderated by actors, a dance show and a guided tour of the Thai army museum.

Prizes will be delivered to the young winners' houses, said Maj Gen Chanwit.

Also being presented on the virtual platform will be videos of military personnel performing their national defence duties, disaster mitigation procedures being practised and educational shows on Thai history.

The air force has also cancelled its children's day celebrations.

Air Force spokesman AM Thanat Chanampai said the plans, including showcasing planes in hangars and an air display, plus exhibitions which are popular with children, had been postponed indefinitely for the sake of public health safety and in line with the the Education Ministry's directive on Covid-19 prevention.

He said the activities would be rearranged when the virus situation improved.

The Naval Civil Affairs Department has also instructed its units to halt Children's Day events.

The Royal Thai Armed Forces has organised a range of online activities for Children's Day.

Among them are quizzes open to different groups of youngsters.

You can register to join at https://childrensday2021.rtarf.mi.th.