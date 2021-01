Thailand logs 287 new Covid cases Tuesday

A man wearing a face mask walks past Covid-19 coronavirus signage after taking a PCR test at the Urban Institute for Disease Prevention and Control in Bangkok on Monday. (AFP photo)

Thailand on Tuesday reported 287 new coronavirus cases, 278 of them local transmissions, bringing the total since Covid-19 first appeared in January 2020 to 10,834.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the accumulated toll at 67.

