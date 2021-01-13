157 new Covid-19 cases, numbers down

Homeless people sleep under blankets at a bus stop at Victory Monument in Bangkok on Wednesday, when the government announced 157 new Covid-19 cases. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government on Wednesday reported 157 new cases of novel coronavirus disease over the preceeding 24 hours, 132 local transmissions and 25 imported cases, raising the total to 10,991.

The figures were down from the 287 cases reported on Tuesday, 278 of them local transmissions.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 90 cases were found in the conventional health system, 42 through active case finding, four were quarantined arrivals from Iceland, the United States, Germany and Qatar, and 21 had arrived from Myanmar.

Among the new local infections, 24 were in Bangkok including a nine-month-old baby, 15 in Samut Prakan and 25 in Samut Sakhon.

Active case finding in heavily hit provinces found 13 cases in Pathum Thani, 12 in Rayong and 10 in Samut Sakhon.

Since Dec 15, less than a month, Dr Taweesilp said, 6,754 people had caught Covid-19 and they were in 60 provinces, with Phitsanulok the latest.

Of these people, 6,323 were local infections including 3,006 cases found through active case finding, and 2,996 had already recovered.

Of the total 10,991 cases since the pandemic hit the country, 6,943 had recovered including 211 discharged over the previous 24 hours, and 3,981 were receiving treatment. The death toll was unchanged at 67.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 663,353 in 24 hours to 92.01 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 15,711 to 1.97 million. The US had the most cases at 23.37 million, up 222,121, and the most deaths at 389,599, up 4,259.