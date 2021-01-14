Two Covid deaths, 271 new cases

Staff of King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang demonstrate a mobile swab collection unit for Covid-19 testing at the institute in Lat Krabang district, Bangkok, on Thursday. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

The government on Thursday reported two new deaths related to Covid-19 and 271 new cases of the disease, 259 local infections and 12 imported infections, raising the total to 11,262.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said one of the two deaths was a British man, 71, who had diabetes, thyroiditis and lung cancer.

He arrived from London on Dec 7 and was quarantined. On Dec 11 he had a fever, coughing and phlegm and was admitted to a private hospital where he was diagnosed with lung inflammation. His condition gradually deteriorated until his death on Wednesday.

The other death was a Thai male labourer, 53, who had diabetes. From Dec 26 to 30, he travelled by private vehicle to Chanthaburi, Chon Buri and Phetchaburi provinces.

On Jan 3 he had a fever, cough, phlegm and headache. On Jan 5 he sought treatment at a hospital in Nonthaburi province, where he tested positive for Covid-19 and was diagnosed with lung inflammation.

His condition became critical on Sunday and he died late Wednesday night.

The new 271 cases comprised 181 confirmed through active case finding, 78 found in the conventional health system, 11 quarantined arrivals from nine countries, and one illegal returnee from Malaysia.

The 181 new cases confirmed through active case finding included 172 in Samut Sakhon. Two of them are Thai and the other 170 are migrants.

The 78 local infections found in the normal health system included 36 in Samut Sakhon, 14 in Bangkok, eight in Rayong, five each in Ang Thong, Samut Prakan and Chon Buri.

The 11 quarantined arrival cases were from Pakistan (2), Hungary (1), the United Kingdom (2), the United States (1), Russia (1), the Netherlands (1), Canada (1), Germany (1) and Indonesia (1).

The infected arrival from Malaysia is a Thai woman, 29, who worked at an entertainment place and returned through a natural border crossing point. She was admitted to a hospital in Sungai Kolok district of Narathiwat.

Of the total 11,262 cases, 7,660 have recovered, including 717 discharged over the past 24 hours and 3,533 are in treatment. The death toll has risen to 69.

Since Dec 15, when the new wave started, Covid-19 has been confirmed in 7,025 people, nine of whom died.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 742,402 in 24 hours to 92.77 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 16,288 to 1.99 million. The US had the most cases at 23.62 million, up 236,462, and the most deaths at 393,928, up 4,098.