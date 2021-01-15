188 new Covid-19 cases, weekly numbers down

Disease control officials collect Covid-testing swabs from people arrested at a house that was being used as a gambling den, after police raided the premises in Bang Bua Thong district of Nonthaburi on Thursday night. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The government reported 188 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, 154 local infections and 34 imported, raising the total to 11,450.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 81 cases were confirmed through the normal health system. They included 47 in Samut Sakhon province and 27 in Bangkok.

Active case finding had detected 73 infections, including 52 migrant workers in Samut Sakhon,

Among 34 imported cases were 21 quarantined arrivals - six from Germany, three from Turkey, and one each from Belgium, Czechia, Egypt, Hungary, Kuwait, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia, Switzerland, Sudan, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

Thirteen other cases were arrivals from Myanmar to Mae Sot district of Tak. The province now had 100 Covid-19 patients, 81 of them arrivals, Dr Taweesilp said.

Thai people who had illegally entered Myanmar to work now wanted to return to Tak, he said.

Officials were allowing them in, without taking legal action, and placing them in quarantine.

So far, 152 Thais had returned to Tak and were quarantined, and 65 of them had tested positive for Covid-19, he said.

Of the total 11,450 cases since the pandemic started early last year, 8,288 cases (72.3% had recovered, including 628 discharged over the past 24 hours, he said. The death toll was unchanged on Friday, at 69.

The new wave of Covid-19 since Dec 15 had so far given rise to 7,213 cases. The number of new cases dropped from 2,674 last week to 1,397 this week. "The number fell by half. That is good news," Dr Taweesilp said.

The number of provinces hit by the new Covid-19 wave remained at 60.

Globally, Covid-19 cases soared by 749,265 in 24 hours to 93.53 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 15,361 to 2 million, with a mortality rate of 2.1%.

The US had the most cases at 23.85 million, up 230,457, and the most deaths at 397,994, up 4,069.