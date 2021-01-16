Two held during Victory Monument scuffle

Protesters give the three-finger salute at a demonstration against the royal defamation lese majeste law at Victory Monument in Bangkok on Saturday. (AFP photo)

Activists have clashed with police near Victory Monument in Bangkok after they invited people to write on three 112m-long blank banners what they feel about the government’s performance and the lese majeste law.

Dozens of people who called themselves Free Guards staged the activity at the Phyathai island near the monument at noon on Saturday.

Several passers-by reportedly took up the offer and wrote on the banners before police reached the scene, backed by a fully equipped mob-control team who encircled the outer area.

Among the messages to the government were: “Thai education needs to be improved”, “Stop harassing people”, “A failed government, a divisive society” and “Covid-19 is an excuse”.

The police warned them the activity was in violation of the Covid-19 emergency decree, with penalties up to two years in prison and/or a fine of up to 40,000 baht. It also broke the Disease Control Act with one year in jail and a fine of up to 100,000 baht, they said.

They later started arresting people and seized the banners. A scuffle ensued as some resisted by hurling abuse at the officers and lying on the ground. Some were heard asking them why they did not raid gambling dens nearby instead.

Police gave them five minutes to clear the area.

Deputy police spokesman Pol Col Kissana Phathanacharoen later arrived at the scene. He ordered the police to back down and ask people to go home.

At least two people were reportedly taken by police. They were believed to have been taken to the Border Patrol Police Region 1 headquarters in Pathum Thani, where many dissidents have been held for questioning in the past.

The Free Guards group later went to the Phayathai police station to demand they be released.

Also on Saturday afternoon, Bad Students, a group of pro-democracy students seeking educational reform, held a symbolic demonstration to mark Teachers' Day, gathering in front of the Education Ministry on Ratchadamnoen Avenue.

Before the activity began, police told their leaders that while they would not be prosecuted because they were minors, properly wore masks and kept distancing, they urged them to drop their plan for fear of the Covid-19 spread.

The students bargained with the police, who finally allowed them to hold the activity for 15 minutes, which they broadcast live on Facebook.

The activity involved presenting "gifts" to teachers — canes, scissors and rulers — in front of the ministry’s nameplate, with the sign “The Third Kindness … Beautiful and Fresh”.

The Third Kindness is the name of a song encouraging young people to feel grateful for their teachers. The first kindness is said to be the Triple Gem of Buddhism (Buddha, dhamma and sangha) and the second is parents. All three are what everyone should feel grateful for and pay respect to all their lives.

The students also poured red paint that looked like blood on themselves, signifying how they have been treated by the Thai educational system, before dispersing.