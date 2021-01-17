Thailand adds 374 Covid cases Sunday, mostly in S.Sakhon

A man sprays disinfectant at Klong Toey fresh market after it was temporarily shut down due to several vendors testing positive for the Covid-19 novel coronavirus, in Bangkok on Jan 14, 2021. (AFP photo)

Thailand on Sunday recorded 374 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to date to 12,054. No new deaths were reported.

Of the 374 new cases, 321 -- including 311 foreign nationals -- were found by active case-finding, mostly in Samut Sakhon. A further 43 cases were local transmissions found via the normal health system, and 10 new patients were recent arrivals from abroad.

-- More to follow --