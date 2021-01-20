Strict anti-virus controls to remain for now

Commuters duck as disinfectant is sprayed inside a public van at Mor Chit bus depot in the capital on Tuesday. The spraying of the disinfectant, developed by Maejo University International College, is provided free of charge in public transport vehicles. NUTTHAWAT WICHEANBUT

Strict Covid-19 control measures will continue at least until the end of this month, while a formal assessment of the Covid-19 situation will be carried out at a later date to determine once more which measures will continue or be relaxed, says Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

Overall the situation has improved, despite the rise in number of new Covid-19 cases, he said. There shouldn't be a problem if the situation is under control, he added.

The next assessment of the Covid-19 situation will be carried out at around the end of this month, he confirmed.

He asked for continuous cooperation from the public with these Covid-19 control protocols while the government works hard to help the economy stay afloat in the face of the devastating impact of the pandemic.

Asked if the plan for schools to reopen on Feb 1 will still go ahead, the PM said he has assigned the Education Ministry to assess whether reopening is feasible.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Tuesday recorded 171 new Covid-19 cases, 158 of which were local transmissions detected via the government's Covid-19 surveillance (33) and active case finding operations in target communities (125).

The other 13 cases were imported cases reported at a number of state Covid-19 quarantine centres, said CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin.

As of Tuesday the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases was 12,594 including 70 deaths, while the total number of new cases recorded in this new wave of Covid-19 transmissions from Dec 15 last year was 8,357, he said.

Dr Taweesilp, however, said the Covid-19 situation remains worrisome in three areas of the country in particular. They are Samut Sakhon, Bangkok and the southern border provinces, he said.

In Samut Sakhon, the number of new Covid-19 cases continues to rise following active screening in industrial factories, he said, adding that local health authorities now aim to screen workers in at least 600 factories per day as the province plays host to more than 12,000 factories.

The Covid-19 situation in Bangkok is still of concern because it is near Samut Sakhon, and is also where a large number of new infections have been detected, including a number of infections in the same families.

The southern border provinces, meanwhile, are being advised to heighten their Covid-19 prevention measures as the number of cases in neighbouring Malaysia continues to rise.

In another development, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration will this week propose that the capital's communicable diseases committee relax current restrictions on the closure of certain types of businesses and activities, which include health spas, nursing homes, fitness centres and more.

The proposal will be sent to the Bangkok committee on communicable diseases tomorrow.