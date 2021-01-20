BMA under fire over Green Line fare hike

An electric train is seen leaving Khu Khot station on the Green Line in Pathum Thani. City Hall is under fire after approving a 104-baht fare ceiling on the main electric rail line in the city. Apichit Jinakul

The Department of Rail Transport (DoRT) is seeking talks with City Hall over its decision to raise the fare ceiling on the BTS skytrain Green Line electric train from 65 baht to 104 baht from Feb 16.

Kittiphan Panchan, deputy director-general of the Department of Highways and acting director-general of the DoRT, wants the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to postpone the fare hike to give the two sides a chance to compromise.

"We are waiting for the BMA's response to an invitation to a meeting, which should come this week. This is an issue that affects a large number of people," he said.

When the BMA first announced it was extending the Green Line operation concession, the DoRT proposed that while the fares should reflect the costs of running the service, they should never become a heavy burden to passengers since the skytrain had been designed primarily to help ease Bangkok's traffic congestion.

The cost of travelling by electric train is on average 35% of the minimum wage and Mr Kittiphan suggested that if the maximum fare were lowered from 65 baht, the number of passengers would rise.

Also, if the BMA lowered its Green Line fares, other lines were likely to follow suit, he said, because it is the main line in Bangkok's electric rail system.

The cabinet decided in November 2018 that the Transport Ministry and BMA should work together to set appropriate fares so they do not cause commuters financial hardship.

The Green Line fares are currently divided into four brackets: those on the Mo Chit-On Nut and the National Stadium-Saphan Taksin sectors range from 16-44 baht, those on the Mo Chit-Khu Khot extension range from 15-45 baht, those on the On Nut-Kheha (Samut Prakan) extension range from 15-45 baht and those fares on the Saphan Taksin-Bang Wa route from 15-33 baht.

The BMA's announcement to raise the Green Line's maximum fare ceiling has sparked criticism not only among passengers but also politicians.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, a Bhumjaithai Party MP for Si Sa Ket, said his party felt very uncomfortable with the decision as the party prioritised keeping the cost of living affordable.

Mr Siripong questioned why Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang had reversed his stance of Dec 3, 2018, when he signed the agreement on the transfer of the Green Line extension from the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA).

That agreement stipulated that the maximum fare of the Green Line would not exceed 65 baht.

He vowed to delve deeper into the fare hike and said he suspected possible irregularities in the decision.