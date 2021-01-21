142 new Covid-19 cases

Patpong, normally a hub of Bangkok nightlife, is silent on Wednesday night, with entertainment places still closed to contain the spread of Covid-19. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The government on Thursday reported 142 new Covid-19 cases, 125 local infections and 17 imported, raising the total to 12,795.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said that of the local infections, 88 new cases were confirmed through the conventional health system and 37 detected via active case finding in communities.

The 88 new cases who went to hospitals themselves included 63 in Samut Sakhon province and 14 in Bangkok. The figures for Bangkok still excluded a well-known DJ's case, he said.

Active case finding confirmed only 29 new cases in Samut Sakhon, where disease control workers were hoping to conclude active case finding by the end of this month. Community testing found two new cases in Bangkok, the spokesman said.

In total, there were 92 new cases in Samut Sakhon and 16 new cases in Bangkok.

With a two-digit daily increment in the capital, serious disease control measures were needed because people could easily travel nationwide from Bangkok, Dr Taweesilp said.

The 17 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Myanmar, Switzerland, Sweden, Turkey, Japan, India, the United States and Malaysia.

Of the total 12,795 cases, 9,842 (76.9%) had recovered, including 221 discharged over the preceding 24 hours, and 2,882 were receiving treatment. The death toll remained at 71.

Since the new Covid-19 wave started mid last month, there have been 8,558 cases, the majority of which, 4,167, were found with active testing in communities, Dr Taweesilp said.

The new Covid-19 outbreak had already spread to 63 of the 77 provinces, the northernmost province of Chiang Rai being the latest with an infection at an entertainment place.

Global Covid-19 cases went up by 671,198 in 24 hours to 97.31 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 17,299 to 2.08 million. The US had the most cases at 24.99 million, up 188,426.

The global cases would soon reach 100 million and a quarter of them would be in the US, Dr Taweesilp said.