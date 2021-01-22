309 new Covid-19 cases

People wait for Covid-19 tests at Bangkok Fish Market in Sathon district on Friday. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The government on Friday reported 309 new Covid-19 cases – 297 local infections and 12 imported - raising the total to 13,104.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the new cases included 80 people detected at hospitals and 217 detected through active case finding in communities.

In the group of 80 new cases, 49 were found in Samut Sakhon province and eight in Bangkok.

Active case finding detected 212 cases in Samut Sakhon, including 196 migrant workers, and five Myanmar migrants in Bangkok.

Samut Sakhon recorded 261 new cases in the past 24 hours and had accumulated 5,036 of the 8,302 cases found nationwide since Dec 18. Next week active case finding would be accelerated at factories in Samut Sakhon and adjacent districts in Bangkok, Dr Taweesilp said.

The 12 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Lebanon, the United Kingdom, Estonia, the United Arab Emirates, Italy, Sudan, Switzerland, Sri Lanka and Germany.

Of the 13,104 total cases, 10,224 or 78% had recovered, including 382 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 2,809 were being treated, he said. The death toll remained at 71.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 664,932 to 98.09 million. The worldwide death toll was up 16,578 to 2.10 million. The United States had the most cases at 25.17 million, up 172,625.