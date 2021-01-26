Infected policeman linked to celebrity DJ

A senior police officer who contracted Covid-19 is said to have a possible link to the cluster of infections that emerged after a birthday party held by Techin "DJ Matoom" Ploypetch.

Royal Thai Police (RTP) have confirmed the infected officer is Pol Maj Mongkol Chuthanon, son of former deputy police chief Pol Gen Chongrak Chuthanon.

Pol Maj Mongkol was tested for the virus on Friday and, after being told his result was positive, has been recovering at Police General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the RTP ordered that the Criminal Records Division at police headquarters, where he works, be sprayed with disinfectant while all at-risk officers were sent to get tested too.

Pol Maj Mongkol did not personally attend DJ Matoom's lavish party at the upmarket Banyan Tree Hotel on South Sathon Road on Jan 9.

However, his timeline showed that last Thursday he was visited at his condominium by a friend who had attended two parties attended by DJ Matoom.

The celebrity DJ, who works for GMM Grammy and is an actor, attended New Year celebrations in Chiang Mai from Jan 1-5 and then hosted his own birthday party at the Banyan Tree Hotel, after which he was found to be infected with Covid-19.

The Disease Control Department has so far found 19 infected people related to the two events.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, has been reported as saying the carrier could be the same person who attended the party in Chiang Mai, DJ Matoom's birthday party in Bangkok on Jan 9 and Pol Maj Mongkol's house on Thursday.

Dr Opas said that person had taken Covid-19 test a week earlier, on Jan 16, but it came back negative. Nonetheless, he renewed his warning that people should avoid congested places.