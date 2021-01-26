Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Infected policeman linked to celebrity DJ
Thailand
General

Infected policeman linked to celebrity DJ

published : 26 Jan 2021 at 06:00

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Social distancing measures are strictly observed by vendors and customers at an amulet market in Pathum Thani's Rangsit area that reopened on Monday after the provincial authorities began loosening the Covid-19 restrictions. The market opens on Mondays and Saturdays. APICHIT JINAKUL
Social distancing measures are strictly observed by vendors and customers at an amulet market in Pathum Thani's Rangsit area that reopened on Monday after the provincial authorities began loosening the Covid-19 restrictions. The market opens on Mondays and Saturdays. APICHIT JINAKUL

A senior police officer who contracted Covid-19 is said to have a possible link to the cluster of infections that emerged after a birthday party held by Techin "DJ Matoom" Ploypetch.

Royal Thai Police (RTP) have confirmed the infected officer is Pol Maj Mongkol Chuthanon, son of former deputy police chief Pol Gen Chongrak Chuthanon.

Pol Maj Mongkol was tested for the virus on Friday and, after being told his result was positive, has been recovering at Police General Hospital.

Meanwhile, the RTP ordered that the Criminal Records Division at police headquarters, where he works, be sprayed with disinfectant while all at-risk officers were sent to get tested too.

Pol Maj Mongkol did not personally attend DJ Matoom's lavish party at the upmarket Banyan Tree Hotel on South Sathon Road on Jan 9.

However, his timeline showed that last Thursday he was visited at his condominium by a friend who had attended two parties attended by DJ Matoom.

The celebrity DJ, who works for GMM Grammy and is an actor, attended New Year celebrations in Chiang Mai from Jan 1-5 and then hosted his own birthday party at the Banyan Tree Hotel, after which he was found to be infected with Covid-19.

The Disease Control Department has so far found 19 infected people related to the two events.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, has been reported as saying the carrier could be the same person who attended the party in Chiang Mai, DJ Matoom's birthday party in Bangkok on Jan 9 and Pol Maj Mongkol's house on Thursday.

Dr Opas said that person had taken Covid-19 test a week earlier, on Jan 16, but it came back negative. Nonetheless, he renewed his warning that people should avoid congested places.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Cops bust four over OTP scam

Four people, including a Taiwanese national, have been arrested for their involvement in a mobile banking scam which caused financial damages of about 400,000 baht, according to Provincial Police Region 5.

07:00
Business

OR's IPO generates public appeal

PTT Oil and Retail Business's (OR) IPO garnered strong investor demand on its first day of retail subscriptions on Sunday, but many were unable to access distribution channels to purchase the stock.

07:00
Thailand

Smog to shroud capital as winds shift

The Pollution Control Department is warning residents of Bangkok and its neighbouring provinces to brace for a drop in air quality, as changing wind patterns on Wednesday and Thursday are expected to trap ultra-fine dust particles over the city.

06:22