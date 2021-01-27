One Covid death, 819 new cases

Commuters wearing face masks board a bus in Chatuchak district of Bangkok on Tuesday, when 819 new cases of Covid-19 disease were detected. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

The government on Wednesday reported one new Covid-19 related death, raising the total to 76, and 819 new cases - 808 local infections and 11 imported.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said the latest fatality was a Thai man aged 56 who had previously suffered a stroke and was bed-ridden.

He became fatigued, was panting for breath and had excessive phlegm on Jan 22, and was taken to Krathumbaen Hospital in Krathumbaen district of Samut Sakhon.

The patient was placed on a ventilator, admitted to a negative pressure room and tested for Covid-19. It returned positive on Jan 23. His condition remained critical and he died about 10pm on Monday.

It is probable he was infected by a member of his family.

"Bed-ridden members of a family are at risk, and young people who go out can be infected and be asymptomatic, Dr Taweesilp said said.

"People must clean themselves after returning home and keep their distance from elderly and bed-ridden family members."

Of the 819 new cases in the preceding 24 hours, 716 were confirmed through active case finding in communities, and 92 were detected by hospitals.

Active case finding identified 714 infected people in Samut Sakhon. The other two were in Rayong and Samut Prakan provinces.

The 92 new cases found at hospitals included 78 in Samut Sakhon and six in Bangkok.

The 11 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from the United Kingdom (3), the United Arab Emirates (1), Iran (1), Poland (1), Mozambique (1), Bahrain (1), Sweden (2) and Indonesia (1).

Total Covid-19 cases have risen to 15,465. Of these, 11,054 have recovered, including 162 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 4,335 are receiving treatment. The death toll has risen to 76.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 528,285 to 100.82 million over the previous 24 hours. The worldwide death toll went up by 15,864 to 2.17 million. The United States had the most cases at 26.01 million, up 148,265.