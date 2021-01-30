One Covid-19 death, 930 new cases

A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a migrant worker during active case finding at a workplace in Samut Sakhon province on Friday. (Reuters photo)

A Myanmar worker in Samut Sakhon province has died, raising the Covid-19 death toll to 77, while 930 new cases were added — 916 local infections and 14 imported — bringing the total to 17,953.

The new death was a 31-year-old Myanmar man. He had cirrhosis and was an alcoholic, Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Saturday.

The man had been in contact with a confirmed case. On Dec 15, he was admitted to a hospital after developing a fever, bloated stomach and jaundice. On Dec 29, he had difficulty breathing and an x-ray showed his lungs were infected. He tested positive the next day.

On Jan 2, he had bleeding in the digestive tract. On Jan 19, he had acute kidney failure and disseminated intravascular coagulation. Multiple organ failure folllowed and he died on Wednesday.

Of the 916 local infections, 27 had visited high-risk areas or been in contact with previously infected patients. The remaining 889 were found from active case finding in communities, she said.

The 27 cases confirmed at hospitals were in Samut Sakhon (18), Bangkok (3), Nonthaburi (2), Maha Sarakham (2), Tak (1) and Samut Prakan (1).

The 889 cases found from testing were in Samut Sakhon (865), Samut Prakan (18), Maha Sarakham (4), Bangkok (1) and Rayong (1).

The 14 infected overseas arrivals were split equally between Thais and foreigners. Of them, 11 were in quarantine facilities after arriving from Iran (1), South Korea (1), the United States (2), Nigeria (2), Russia (1), the United Kingdom (2) and Germany (2).

The three others were Thais from Malaysia. One of then entered the country via natural border crossing and the two others at a border checkpoint.

Of the 17,953 people diagnosed with Covid-19, 11,505 (64.08%) recovered, including 109 discharged from hospitals over the past 24 hours, and 6,371 remain in hospitals. The death toll stood at 77, said the CCSA.

Clobal Covid-19 cases rose by 588,571 in 24 hours to 102.62 million. The worldwide death toll was up by 14,988 to 2.21 million. The US had the most cases at 26.51 million, up 169,033, followed by India with 10.73 million, up 12,515. Thailand ranked 118th.