Thailand logs 829 new Covid cases Sunday

Thai soldiers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfect a school to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Bangkok on Jan 28, 2021, ahead of the school reopening on Monday. (AFP photo)

The government on Sunday recorded 829 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the accumulated total since the start of the pandemic a year ago to 18,782.

No new deatths were reported, leaving the toll at 77.

Of the total 829 new cases, 731 were found during active case-finding and 91 were self-reported at hospitals and clinics. A further seven were imported from abroad.

-- More to follow --