Thailand logs 836 new Covid cases, 793 from active testing

A student undergoes a temperature check as schools reopen due to the easing of restrictions after a temporary closure to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Bangkok on Monday. (AFP photo)

Thailand on Monday recorded 836 new coronavirus cases, 793 of them from active testing, bringing the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic a year ago to 19,618.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 77, according to a briefing from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Analysis (CCSA).

Of the 793 new cases found by active testing, almost all -- 782 -- were in Samut Sakhon, with a further six in the northeastern province of Maha Sarakham and five in Bangkok.

A further 39 cases were found in hospital and clinic walk-ins -- 32 in Samut Sakhon, five in Bangkok and two in Ratchaburi.

The final four new cases logged Monday were two Thai returnees -- one from Malaysia, one from the United Kingdom -- along with two foreigners, an American and a Belgian who flew in from their native countries.

Over the past 24 hours, the government recorded 899 recoveries, more than in recent days, leaving 7,027 under treatment.

CCSA assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangsun said active testing continues in markets, factories and dormitories in Samut Sakhon, and approximately 7% of those tested are diagnosed with Covid-19.

She added that vigilance is still necessary, saying the cluster in Maha Sarakham was spread by people who travelled there from Bangkok to visit their families.

Overall, he said, the situation has improved, with 42 provinces reporting no casees over the past seven days and 35 designated as "safe" or "green" zones.

That has allowed some relaxation of restrictions on Monday, including the reopening of schools and longer opening hours for restaurants in Bangkok. In Chon Buri, it is no longer necessary to apply for a travel permit to enter and exit the province, but Pattaya hotels must stay closed until "exempted".

The spokesman said the trial period that ended on Sunday showed that people have adhered to the Covid-19 control measures across the country, leading to today's relaxation of some measures, and continued compliance may lead to further easing of restrictions in mid-February.