Bangkok rally condemns Myanmar coup

National League for Democracy Party supporters shout slogans outside the Myanmar embassy in Bangkok during a rally against the coup in Myanmar. (Reuters photo)

Thai activists joined demonstrators from Myanmar on Monday to oppose the coup that put an end to civilian rule in the neighbouring country.

A large number of Thai activists turned out at the Myanmar embassy on Sathon Road, joining protesters from Myanmar and other countries to condemn the coup and demand the Thai government do likewise.

"Thailand must not endorse and legitimise this coup — as well as coup government," the We Volunteer (WeVo) group, a Thai pro-democracy group, said in a statement.

"We affirm that as a member of Asean, we cannot stay silent after such an evil and unlawful act."

The Myanmar army detained National League for Democracy Party leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other politicians on Monday morning before announcing a one-year state of emergency, with former Gen Myint Swe appointed as acting president.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said the coup was an "internal affair" of Myanmar.

But activist Piyarat “Toto” Jongthep of WeVo disputed that notion, saying "We never accept a coup -- no matter who [launches] it."

Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, a key member of the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration, said the situations in the two countries were quite similar as Thailand has also spent years under military dictatorship.