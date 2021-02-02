Siriraj dean: Covid-vaccines effective in reducing new cases

Dr Prasit Watanapa during his press conference on the effects of worldwide Covid-19 vaccination. (Screenshot from Mahidol University's Facebook page)

Covid-19 vaccines are proving effective in reducing the number of new cases overseas, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital said on Tuesday.

Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean at Mahidol University, said about 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine had now been given to people in countries worldwide.

For example, vaccinations began in Britain on Dec 8 and 12.5% of its population had already been inoculated. The United States started on Dec 14 and 6.9% of its population had been vaccinated. In Israeli, about a third of the population had received a jab.

New Covid-19 cases were declining in the countries that had started giving vaccinations, Dr Prasit said.

Britain had logged 50,000-60,000 new Covid-19 cases a day early last month and the figures dropped to 20,000-25,000 a day from Jan 25 to 31, he said.

Deaths also fell, from 1,000-1,200 to 400 a day.

Dr Pasit said the side effects were mostly mild, but included fever, fatigue and muscle aches, and disappeared in a few days. Fatal side effects were rare. Covid-19 vaccines were thus considered to be very safe, he said.

Most countries twere using Covid-19 vaccines developed with a variety of technologies.

When Covid-19 vaccines arrive in Thailand, people in risk groups designated for vaccination should get inoculated, to develop herd immunity and reduce the risk of death, Dr Prasit said.

He said herd immunity would develop if 60% of the population were vaccinated.

He stressed that people must still protect themselves from Covid-19 infection.