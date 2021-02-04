809 new Covid-19 cases

A monk wears a face mask while on his alms round in Bangkok on Thursday morning, when the country reported 809 new Covid-19 cases over the previous 24 hours. (Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool)

The government on Thursday reported 809 new Covid-19 cases, 796 local infections and 13 imported, raising the total to 22,058.

Taweesilp Visanuyothin, spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said 751 new cases were found through active testing in communities and 45 others were confirmed at hospitals.

Over the previous 24 hours, Samut Sakhon province logged 786 cases - 750 found in communities (549 Myanmar and 201 Thais) and 36 (24 Myanmar and 12 Thais) at hospitals. Bangkok confirmed three new cases at hospitals, two Thais and one Myanmar.

Also found at hospitals were five cases in Tak province - three Myanmar and two Thais - and one Thai in Samut Songkhram.

Outside Samut Sakhon, active case finding confirmed one new case, in Ratchaburi.

The 13 imported cases were quarantined arrivals from Israel (1), Malaysia (1), Pakistan (1), the United Kingdom (1), the United Arab Emirates (1), the United States (2), Russia (1), Ethiopia (1), Germany (1), Belgium (1), Spain (1) and France (1).

Most new cases were asymptomatic. This was good for the condition of the infected people but negative for disease control because they could have transmitted the disease to others while being unaware of their own infection, Dr Taweesilp said.

Of the total 22,058 cases, 14,798 (67%) recovered including 797 discharged over the past 24 hours and 7,181 were receiving treatment including eight on ventilators.

Regarding the Covid-19 situation in Bangkok, Dr Taweesilp said, Bang Khunthian logged the most accumulated Covid-19 cases in the capital, 151, followed by 49 in Phasicharoen, 33 in Chom Thong, 30 in Bang Kae and 27 in Bang Phlad.

Samphanthawong and Saphan Sung districts were free of Covid-19 cases.

The death toll in the country remained at 79.

Global Covid-19 cases went up by 487,835 over the past 24 hours to 104.90 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 14,207 to 2.28 million. The US had the most cases at 27.15 million, up 113,459, and the most deaths at 461,930, up 3,999.