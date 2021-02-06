490 new Covid-19 cases, 479 local

A group people exercise at a public park near Rama III Bridge across the Chao Phraya River on Saturday. (Photo by Apichart Jinakul)

A total of 490 new Covid-19 cases — 479 local infections and 11 imported — were reported on Saturday, raising the total to 23,134 with no new deaths.

Of the local infections, 412 were detected from active case finding in communities and 67 others were confirmed by hospitals, Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokesperson of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Saturday.

Another 450 cases were found in Samut Sakhon (93.9%), 23 in Bangkok (4.8%) and six others in other provinces (1.3%).

Of the new cases in Samut Sakhon, 410 cases were found through proactive testing — 18 Thais, 391 Myanmar nationals and one Lao. Samut Songkhram and Samut Prakan had one case each, said Dr Panprapa.

Among the imported cases were 10 in quarantine — four Thais, a Frenchman, two Americans, a Nigerian, a Ukrainian and an Australian. They were from France (1), Portugal (2), Germany (1), the United States (2), Nigeria (1) and the United Arab Emires (1). The other one was a Cambodian woman, 37, who entered the country via a natural passage in Narathiwat province. She was being treated at Waeng Hospital in this southern province.

Of the 234,134 total cases, 16,274 (70.3%) recovered, including 943 discharged over the past 24 hours, and 6,781 remain in hospitals. The death toll remains unchanged at 79.

Global Covid-19 cases went up by 481,790 in 24 hours to 105.9 million. The worldwide death toll rose by 14,246 to 2.3 million. The US had the most cases at 27.4 million, up by 126,125. Thailand ranked 115th.