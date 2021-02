Thailand logs 237 new Covid cases Sunday

FILE PHOTO: Soldiers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) disinfect a school canteen installed with plastic dividers to combat the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus in Bangkok on Jan 28, 2021, ahead of the school reopening on Feb 1. (AFP)

The government on Sunday recorded 237 new coronavirus cases, for an accumulated total of 23,371 since the pandemic began a year ago.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 79.

Of the 237 new cases, 113 were found during active testing.

-- More to follow --