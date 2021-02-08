Section
186 new Covid cases Monday, just 35 from active testing
Thailand
General

published : 8 Feb 2021 at 11:40

writer: Online reporters

FILE PHOTO: Labour activists take part in a protest demanding that the government increase financial assistance for people struggling from the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic, outside Parliament in Bangkok on Feb 3, 2021. (AFP)
The government on Monday recorded 186 new coronavirus cases, for an accumulated total of 23,557 since the pandemic began a year ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 79.

Of the 186 new cases, only 35 were found during active testing, a sharp drop from recent days. Another 141 cases were reported by hospitals, and 10 recent arrivals from abroad were diagnosed with Covid-19.

-- More to follow --

