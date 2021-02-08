186 new Covid cases Monday, just 35 from active testing
published : 8 Feb 2021 at 11:40
writer: Online reporters
The government on Monday recorded 186 new coronavirus cases, for an accumulated total of 23,557 since the pandemic began a year ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving the toll at 79.
Of the 186 new cases, only 35 were found during active testing, a sharp drop from recent days. Another 141 cases were reported by hospitals, and 10 recent arrivals from abroad were diagnosed with Covid-19.
-- More to follow --