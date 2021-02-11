Two tourist hotspots eye resurgence

Tourism authorities in Chon Buri launched the "Check in Chonburi Free 500" campaign in Pattaya City on Tuesday. (Photo by Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

Two of Thailand's most popular tourist destinations, Phuket and Pattaya City, have launched new promotions as the Covid-19 crisis shows signs of improving.

Phuket has come up with an online campaign called "Have You Ever" while Pattaya City kicked off "Check in Chonburi Free 500".

Phuket governor Narong Wunsiew said on Wednesday that with the island's tourism sector having been hit severely by the coronavirus, it was now time for the province to begin reviving its economy.

Phuket's natural beauty meant it wouldn't have to invest much to attract tourists to return to the island, he said, adding that its main attractions were included in a new promotional video released on social media.

New drawcards would also be promoted, said Bhummikitti Ruktaengam, president of the Phuket Tourist Association.

Nanthasiri Ronsiri, director of Tourism Authority of Thailand's Phuket office, said the "Have You Ever" campaign also promoted a subculture being developed in the province, which potential visitors were being urged to experience.

Phaithun Silapawisut, an adviser to the president of Phuket's provincial administration organisation, called on Thais around the country to share the campaign's Facebook page as a way of attracting foreigners to visit Phuket again.

As for the "Check in Chonburi Free 500" campaign in Pattaya, visitors who check into a hotel anywhere in the province will be offered a 100 baht cash coupon for use at about 130 tourist attractions, spas, restaurants and cafes.

Five coupons will be given for the first night in which the guest stays, up to a maximum of 10 coupons for two nights or a double-booking on the same night.

More information about the campaign can be found at www.pattayadealdee.com.

Ekkasit Ngamphichet, president of Pattaya's Association for Businesses and Tourism, said the campaign was supported by various local groups, including spas and wellness businesses, restaurants and bistros.

Thitiphat Siranatthasikun, president of the Association of Chonburi Attractions, said only hotel guests who live outside Chon Buri are entitled to receive the coupons.