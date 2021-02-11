Chinatown facelift aims to boost street food credibility

Vendors prepare meals for diners in Yaowarat. City Hall has announced that Chinatown is to get a new look in an effort to heighten its appeal as a street food destination. Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Chinatown will get a new look to enhance its reputation as a street food destination, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said on Wednesday.

Deputy Bangkok governor, Sakoltee Phattiyakul, said the BMA has already met government agencies to discuss the facelift planned for Chinatown along Yaowarat Road, with the objective of improving the area's standing as the capital city's street food hub.

At the meeting, it was agreed that a metal guardrail will be installed on a 400-metre stretch of pavement between the Chalerm Buri and Ratchawong intersections, to help pedestrians.

Meanwhile, the 1.8-km-long stretch of road from the July 22 roundabout to Ratchawong Road will have its lanes reduced to three, as the pavement will be widened to accommodate street vendors and pedestrians, Mr Sakoltee added.

The Public Works and City Planning departments will present their plan to improve the road at a meeting of Samphanthawong district officials, scheduled for Tuesday.

Mr Sakoltee also said the National Science and Technology Development Agency will help by designing environmentally-friendly food carts for Yaowarat vendors, which will have a grease trap to treat wastewater before it is discharged into the sewers. Some 100 carts in three basic models will be given to Samphanthawong district office, which will distribute them to vendors according to the kind of food they sell, he said. The carts will be paid for by the government and the Government Savings Bank.