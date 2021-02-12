175 new Covid-19 cases

People attend mass prayer for the Trimurti, the triple deity of supreme divinity in Hinduism, near a shrine next to the CentralWorld shopping complex in Bangkok on Thursday night. The country logged 175 new Covid-19 cases that day. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Another 175 Covid-19 infections were recorded on Thursday, including 120 found in communities and 47 at hospitals, bringing the total to 24,279.

The Covid-19 Information Centre said on Friday that Samut Sakhon province logged 95 new cases, 57% of the daily national total. Of these, 60 were found in communities - 49 Myanmar and 11 Thais - and 35 at hospitals - 18 Myanmar, 15 Thais and two unspecified.

Active case finding in communities also found 60 new cases in Pathum Thani province. Of these, 31 are Thais and 29 are Myanmar.

Bangkok recorded nine new cases, which were confirmed at hospitals.Six are Thais and three Myanmar. Two of them are security guards, three company employees, one vendor, one university employee, a medical worker and a labourer.

Meanwhile, Chon Buri, Nonthaburi and Samut Songkhram reported one new case each, found at hospitals.

Eight new cases were quarantined arrivals from Jordan (1), Germany (1), Sweden (1), Indonesia (1), Italy (1), Iceland (1), Sierra Leone (1) and Malaysia (1).

Of the total 24,279, 20,210 (83.24%) recovered including 411 discharged over the past 24 hours and 3,989 were receiving treatment. The death toll remained unchanged at 80.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 437,561 to 108.29 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 13,029 to 2.38 million. The United States had the most cases at 28.00 million, up 103,481, and the most deaths at 486,922, up 3,068.

Adjacent to Thailand, Malaysia had 3,384 new cases, increasing its total to 254,988, and Myanmar logged 35 new cases raising its total to 141,522.