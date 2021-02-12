Section
Other Services
About Us
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
175 new Covid-19 cases
Thailand
General

175 new Covid-19 cases

published : 12 Feb 2021 at 13:18

writer: Online Reporters

People attend mass prayer for the Trimurti, the triple deity of supreme divinity in Hinduism, near a shrine next to the CentralWorld shopping complex in Bangkok on Thursday night. The country logged 175 new Covid-19 cases that day. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)
People attend mass prayer for the Trimurti, the triple deity of supreme divinity in Hinduism, near a shrine next to the CentralWorld shopping complex in Bangkok on Thursday night. The country logged 175 new Covid-19 cases that day. (Photo: Pornprom Satrabhaya)

Another 175 Covid-19 infections were recorded on Thursday, including 120 found in communities and 47 at hospitals, bringing the total to 24,279.

The Covid-19 Information Centre said on Friday that Samut Sakhon province logged 95 new cases, 57% of the daily national total. Of these, 60 were found in communities - 49 Myanmar and 11 Thais - and 35 at hospitals - 18 Myanmar, 15 Thais and two unspecified.

Active case finding in communities also found 60 new cases in Pathum Thani province. Of these, 31 are Thais and 29 are Myanmar.

Bangkok recorded nine new cases, which were confirmed at hospitals.Six are Thais and three Myanmar. Two of them are security guards, three company employees, one vendor, one university employee, a medical worker and a labourer.

Meanwhile, Chon Buri, Nonthaburi and Samut Songkhram reported one new case each, found at hospitals.

Eight new cases were quarantined arrivals from Jordan (1), Germany (1), Sweden (1), Indonesia (1), Italy (1), Iceland (1), Sierra Leone (1) and Malaysia (1).

Of the total 24,279, 20,210 (83.24%) recovered including 411 discharged over the past 24 hours and 3,989 were receiving treatment. The death toll remained unchanged at 80.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 437,561 to 108.29 million. The worldwide death toll went up by 13,029 to 2.38 million. The United States had the most cases at 28.00 million, up 103,481, and the most deaths at 486,922, up 3,068.

Adjacent to Thailand, Malaysia had 3,384 new cases, increasing its total to 254,988, and Myanmar logged 35 new cases raising its total to 141,522.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (11)
MOST RECENT
World

Protesters defy Myanmar junta, shots fired in Mawlamyine

YANGON: Supporters of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi defied the junta's call to halt mass gatherings on Friday as hundreds of thousands joined nationwide demonstrations, with many urging Washington to toughen sanctions imposed on the ruling generals.

14:12
Thailand

Sex offender arrested for rape, death of 8-year-old girl

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A man fleeing an arrest warrant on a charge of raping an 8-year-old girl and killing her in a field in Pak Thong Chai district on Wednesday night was apprehended on Thursday evening.

13:38
Tech

Twitter to label govt, world leaders' accounts, including Thailand

NEW YORK: Twitter Inc said on Thursday it will next week add labels to identify more state-affiliated accounts, including world leaders' personal accounts, to give users more context for geopolitical conversations on the platform.

13:25